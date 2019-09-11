All apartments in Savannah
1233 APPALACHIAN LANE
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:30 AM

1233 APPALACHIAN LANE

1233 Appalachian Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1233 Appalachian Lane, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in Great Neighborhood - Awesome!! Great floor plan. Down stairs living has gas fireplace and hard laminate flooring. Master down, other bedrooms up. Upstairs family room. Formal Dining. Front and back upstairs balconies and covered patios. Community pool and parks. Pets on case by case basis. Apply online at www.legacy380.com. $45 application fee per applicant. $600 pet deposit - $300 nonrefundable. One time $125 administration fee at move in. Tenant or tenant's agent to verify all information.

(RLNE5145729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 APPALACHIAN LANE have any available units?
1233 APPALACHIAN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1233 APPALACHIAN LANE have?
Some of 1233 APPALACHIAN LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 APPALACHIAN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1233 APPALACHIAN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 APPALACHIAN LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1233 APPALACHIAN LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1233 APPALACHIAN LANE offer parking?
No, 1233 APPALACHIAN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1233 APPALACHIAN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 APPALACHIAN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 APPALACHIAN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1233 APPALACHIAN LANE has a pool.
Does 1233 APPALACHIAN LANE have accessible units?
No, 1233 APPALACHIAN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 APPALACHIAN LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 APPALACHIAN LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1233 APPALACHIAN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1233 APPALACHIAN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

