1233 APPALACHIAN LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Home in Great Neighborhood - Awesome!! Great floor plan. Down stairs living has gas fireplace and hard laminate flooring. Master down, other bedrooms up. Upstairs family room. Formal Dining. Front and back upstairs balconies and covered patios. Community pool and parks. Pets on case by case basis. Apply online at www.legacy380.com. $45 application fee per applicant. $600 pet deposit - $300 nonrefundable. One time $125 administration fee at move in. Tenant or tenant's agent to verify all information.



(RLNE5145729)