All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 1228 Port Royal Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, TX
/
1228 Port Royal Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1228 Port Royal Court

1228 Port Royal Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1228 Port Royal Court, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Come see this beautiful remodeled home in Savannah. It has new wood floors and new carpeting. The cabinets have been stained like new to match the new appliances and new crown molding. This home has a wonderful open kitchen so you'll never miss out. It also boasts a large media room that can host great movie nights. An impressive community that’s full of style and luxurious amenities. The 20,000-square-foot clubhouse features a ballroom, library, kitchen, café, weight room, sauna, conference room, and more. For outdoor enjoyment, there are baseball, basketball, soccer fields, lakes, pools, a spray park, and parks. Four tennis courts, miles of walking trails, sand volleyball and more await you in Savannah.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Port Royal Court have any available units?
1228 Port Royal Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1228 Port Royal Court have?
Some of 1228 Port Royal Court's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Port Royal Court currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Port Royal Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Port Royal Court pet-friendly?
No, 1228 Port Royal Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1228 Port Royal Court offer parking?
Yes, 1228 Port Royal Court offers parking.
Does 1228 Port Royal Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 Port Royal Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Port Royal Court have a pool?
Yes, 1228 Port Royal Court has a pool.
Does 1228 Port Royal Court have accessible units?
No, 1228 Port Royal Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Port Royal Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1228 Port Royal Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1228 Port Royal Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1228 Port Royal Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXLittle Elm, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXThe Colony, TXPilot Point, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXFarmers Branch, TXSouthlake, TXKrum, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District