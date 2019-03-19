1228 Port Royal Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court conference room clubhouse gym parking pool garage media room sauna tennis court volleyball court

Come see this beautiful remodeled home in Savannah. It has new wood floors and new carpeting. The cabinets have been stained like new to match the new appliances and new crown molding. This home has a wonderful open kitchen so you'll never miss out. It also boasts a large media room that can host great movie nights. An impressive community that’s full of style and luxurious amenities. The 20,000-square-foot clubhouse features a ballroom, library, kitchen, café, weight room, sauna, conference room, and more. For outdoor enjoyment, there are baseball, basketball, soccer fields, lakes, pools, a spray park, and parks. Four tennis courts, miles of walking trails, sand volleyball and more await you in Savannah.