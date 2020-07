Amenities

Lovely 3-2-2 house has tons of natural light, Laminate floor in all rooms and common areas. Kitchen opens to living and has nice appliances along with a coveted gas cooktop. Covered patio and porch. Resort style living with private water park in sought-after Savannah. Community has tennis & basketball courts, fishing lakes, soccer & baseball fields, pools, sand volleyball, spray park, walking trails, & clubhouse. Moving in READY!!!