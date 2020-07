Amenities

Beautiful one story home in sought after Savannah subdivision! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with split bedrooms. Open concept with tons of natural light. Large family room with FP open to kitchen. Big master bedroom with dual sinks and garden tub with separate shower! Covered patio in the backyard. Enjoy the location only a few houses away from a small park plus all of the Savannah amenities!!