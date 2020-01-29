1218 Long Leaf Drive

Amenities

You will feel right at home from the moment you walk through the door of this beautiful home. With its very open flooplan, 4 bdrms, game room, study large covered patio the home has space for everyone. The very large kitchen is a chefs dream with an over sized island, gas range, walk in pantry, granite counter tops and SS appliances. Savannah offers so many amenities and activities you do not have to travel far for entertainment. Amenities include a 20,000 SF club house with a ballroom, cafe, weight rm, basketball, soccer, sand volleyball, tennis & baseball facilities, parks, walking trails, pools, spray park, water slides and much more. PET Friendly. Available for immediate occupancy.