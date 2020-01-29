All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 1218 Long Leaf Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, TX
/
1218 Long Leaf Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 4:07 AM

1218 Long Leaf Drive

1218 Long Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1218 Long Leaf Drive, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
You will feel right at home from the moment you walk through the door of this beautiful home. With its very open flooplan, 4 bdrms, game room, study large covered patio the home has space for everyone. The very large kitchen is a chefs dream with an over sized island, gas range, walk in pantry, granite counter tops and SS appliances. Savannah offers so many amenities and activities you do not have to travel far for entertainment. Amenities include a 20,000 SF club house with a ballroom, cafe, weight rm, basketball, soccer, sand volleyball, tennis & baseball facilities, parks, walking trails, pools, spray park, water slides and much more. PET Friendly. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 Long Leaf Drive have any available units?
1218 Long Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1218 Long Leaf Drive have?
Some of 1218 Long Leaf Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 Long Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Long Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Long Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1218 Long Leaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1218 Long Leaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1218 Long Leaf Drive offers parking.
Does 1218 Long Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1218 Long Leaf Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Long Leaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1218 Long Leaf Drive has a pool.
Does 1218 Long Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 1218 Long Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Long Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 Long Leaf Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 Long Leaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1218 Long Leaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXLittle Elm, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXThe Colony, TXPilot Point, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXFarmers Branch, TXSouthlake, TXKrum, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District