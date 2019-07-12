All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 1201 Chattahoochee Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, TX
/
1201 Chattahoochee Drive
Last updated July 12 2019 at 2:43 PM

1201 Chattahoochee Drive

1201 Chattahoochee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1201 Chattahoochee Drive, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
tennis court
A beautiful 4-bed, 2-bath and1.5 story home in Savannah resort style community. Upstairs bedroom can be used as a game room. This home has fresh grey tone paint, recently installed laminate floor, upgraded carpet with new padding. You will have full access to great Savannah amenities such as fitness center, water park, tennis courts and lakes while the owner pays HOA dues. Close proximity to Frisco, McKinney, Plano and major highways (US 380, Dallas North Tollway, Sam Rayburn Tollway). Move in ready & do not miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Chattahoochee Drive have any available units?
1201 Chattahoochee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1201 Chattahoochee Drive have?
Some of 1201 Chattahoochee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Chattahoochee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Chattahoochee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Chattahoochee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Chattahoochee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1201 Chattahoochee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Chattahoochee Drive offers parking.
Does 1201 Chattahoochee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Chattahoochee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Chattahoochee Drive have a pool?
No, 1201 Chattahoochee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Chattahoochee Drive have accessible units?
No, 1201 Chattahoochee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Chattahoochee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Chattahoochee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 Chattahoochee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 Chattahoochee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXLittle Elm, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXThe Colony, TXPilot Point, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXFarmers Branch, TXSouthlake, TXKrum, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District