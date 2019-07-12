1201 Chattahoochee Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking garage tennis court

A beautiful 4-bed, 2-bath and1.5 story home in Savannah resort style community. Upstairs bedroom can be used as a game room. This home has fresh grey tone paint, recently installed laminate floor, upgraded carpet with new padding. You will have full access to great Savannah amenities such as fitness center, water park, tennis courts and lakes while the owner pays HOA dues. Close proximity to Frisco, McKinney, Plano and major highways (US 380, Dallas North Tollway, Sam Rayburn Tollway). Move in ready & do not miss this one!