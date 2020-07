Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking garage tennis court

A beautiful 4-bed, 2-bath, 2-car garage 1-story home in Savannah, a resort-style community, is available for rent. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Premium carpets, laminated floor and ceramic tiles. Covered front porch, fence yard with sprinkler. This is the dream community loaded with water park ,tennis and basketball courts, parks to walk your dog and much more to enjoy. The landlord pays HOA dues. Hard to find a house at this price in this community. Move-in ready!