All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 1133 King George Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, TX
/
1133 King George Lane
Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:54 AM

1133 King George Lane

1133 King George Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1133 King George Lane, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Beautiful upgraded and updated Colonial with NEW CARPET AND FRESH PAINT throughout... clean! Great flow from private entrance foyer to formal dining room, to cozy family room w fireplace and kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with gas range, handsome granite countertops w ample space, large island & a bench seating kitchen nook. Walk-in pantry & utility room. Master down with his & hers walk-in closets and separate vanities w sinks. Upstairs every room is SPACIOUS- 3 bedrooms separated by a full bathroom, multipurpose room and a media room. Enjoy the sunset downstairs on the front or rear covered porches OR upstairs on the front or rear covered decks. Community pools, tennis courts, parks, trails, lakes and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 King George Lane have any available units?
1133 King George Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1133 King George Lane have?
Some of 1133 King George Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 King George Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1133 King George Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 King George Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1133 King George Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1133 King George Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1133 King George Lane offers parking.
Does 1133 King George Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 King George Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 King George Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1133 King George Lane has a pool.
Does 1133 King George Lane have accessible units?
No, 1133 King George Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 King George Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 King George Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1133 King George Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1133 King George Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXLittle Elm, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXThe Colony, TXPilot Point, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXFarmers Branch, TXSouthlake, TXKrum, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District