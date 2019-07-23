1133 King George Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool media room tennis court

Beautiful upgraded and updated Colonial with NEW CARPET AND FRESH PAINT throughout... clean! Great flow from private entrance foyer to formal dining room, to cozy family room w fireplace and kitchen. Kitchen is equipped with gas range, handsome granite countertops w ample space, large island & a bench seating kitchen nook. Walk-in pantry & utility room. Master down with his & hers walk-in closets and separate vanities w sinks. Upstairs every room is SPACIOUS- 3 bedrooms separated by a full bathroom, multipurpose room and a media room. Enjoy the sunset downstairs on the front or rear covered porches OR upstairs on the front or rear covered decks. Community pools, tennis courts, parks, trails, lakes and more.