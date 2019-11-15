All apartments in Savannah
Savannah, TX
1048 Cotton Exchange Drive
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:42 AM

1048 Cotton Exchange Drive

1048 Cotton Exchange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1048 Cotton Exchange Drive, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Savannah community, nice corner lot house with good greenfield view, close to elementary school, pond, playground, community pool, it has 4 bedrooms and 4 baths, one bedroom and one bath at downstair, the master bedroom at upstairs with balcony. new exterior and interior paint, the lamellate floor on the first floor, nice floor plan. large living area, an island in the kitchen. walking trails, playground, community swim pool. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. The listing broker and brokerage are not responsible for inaccuracies. Leaser to verify all information included schools and dimensions. owner will pay the HOA fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1048 Cotton Exchange Drive have any available units?
1048 Cotton Exchange Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1048 Cotton Exchange Drive have?
Some of 1048 Cotton Exchange Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1048 Cotton Exchange Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1048 Cotton Exchange Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1048 Cotton Exchange Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1048 Cotton Exchange Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1048 Cotton Exchange Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1048 Cotton Exchange Drive offers parking.
Does 1048 Cotton Exchange Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1048 Cotton Exchange Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1048 Cotton Exchange Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1048 Cotton Exchange Drive has a pool.
Does 1048 Cotton Exchange Drive have accessible units?
No, 1048 Cotton Exchange Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1048 Cotton Exchange Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1048 Cotton Exchange Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1048 Cotton Exchange Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1048 Cotton Exchange Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

