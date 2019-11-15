1048 Cotton Exchange Drive

Amenities

Savannah community, nice corner lot house with good greenfield view, close to elementary school, pond, playground, community pool, it has 4 bedrooms and 4 baths, one bedroom and one bath at downstair, the master bedroom at upstairs with balcony. new exterior and interior paint, the lamellate floor on the first floor, nice floor plan. large living area, an island in the kitchen. walking trails, playground, community swim pool. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. The listing broker and brokerage are not responsible for inaccuracies. Leaser to verify all information included schools and dimensions. owner will pay the HOA fee.