1032 Cotton Exchange Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym game room parking playground pool garage hot tub sauna tennis court

Two story home in Savannah Resort Style Located in a quiet & peaceful neighborhood. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is absolutely gorgeous. Dark laminate wood floors in living & master. Master suite w large tub and dreamy closet. Kitchen features a farm sink, painted cabinets and breakfast bars. Upstairs game room & 2 bedrooms. Enjoy a large front porch and balcony. Walking distance to elementary down the street. HOA incl.in the rent so the tenant will enjoy resort-style amenities at NO extra cost Amenities including pools, water slides, gym, tennis, spa, sauna, playground & parks.