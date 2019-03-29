All apartments in Savannah
Last updated March 29 2019 at 8:32 PM

1032 Cotton Exchange Drive

1032 Cotton Exchange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1032 Cotton Exchange Drive, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Two story home in Savannah Resort Style Located in a quiet & peaceful neighborhood. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is absolutely gorgeous. Dark laminate wood floors in living & master. Master suite w large tub and dreamy closet. Kitchen features a farm sink, painted cabinets and breakfast bars. Upstairs game room & 2 bedrooms. Enjoy a large front porch and balcony. Walking distance to elementary down the street. HOA incl.in the rent so the tenant will enjoy resort-style amenities at NO extra cost Amenities including pools, water slides, gym, tennis, spa, sauna, playground & parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 Cotton Exchange Drive have any available units?
1032 Cotton Exchange Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1032 Cotton Exchange Drive have?
Some of 1032 Cotton Exchange Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 Cotton Exchange Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1032 Cotton Exchange Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 Cotton Exchange Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1032 Cotton Exchange Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1032 Cotton Exchange Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1032 Cotton Exchange Drive offers parking.
Does 1032 Cotton Exchange Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 Cotton Exchange Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 Cotton Exchange Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1032 Cotton Exchange Drive has a pool.
Does 1032 Cotton Exchange Drive have accessible units?
No, 1032 Cotton Exchange Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 Cotton Exchange Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1032 Cotton Exchange Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1032 Cotton Exchange Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1032 Cotton Exchange Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

