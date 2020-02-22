All apartments in Savannah
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1009 Grey Fox Drive

1009 Grey Fox Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Grey Fox Drive, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Step onto the inviting front porch and open the door to function and style with this 4 bedroom 2.5 home with a front room that can be a dining space or office. The spacious main level master boasts his and hers closets, dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower. The kitchen has granite counters, an abundance of cabinets, large island, and opens to spacious family room with fireplace and lots of natural light. Head upstairs to be wowed by the oversized game room and 3 secondary bedrooms. Two of the bedrooms share a jack and jill bath and the third bedroom has a huge walk in closet! Upstairs balcony on the front of the home is the perfect place to relax and unwind! New HVAC system and new carpet throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Grey Fox Drive have any available units?
1009 Grey Fox Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1009 Grey Fox Drive have?
Some of 1009 Grey Fox Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Grey Fox Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Grey Fox Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Grey Fox Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Grey Fox Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1009 Grey Fox Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Grey Fox Drive offers parking.
Does 1009 Grey Fox Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Grey Fox Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Grey Fox Drive have a pool?
No, 1009 Grey Fox Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Grey Fox Drive have accessible units?
No, 1009 Grey Fox Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Grey Fox Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Grey Fox Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 Grey Fox Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1009 Grey Fox Drive has units with air conditioning.

