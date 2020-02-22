1009 Grey Fox Drive

Amenities

Step onto the inviting front porch and open the door to function and style with this 4 bedroom 2.5 home with a front room that can be a dining space or office. The spacious main level master boasts his and hers closets, dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower. The kitchen has granite counters, an abundance of cabinets, large island, and opens to spacious family room with fireplace and lots of natural light. Head upstairs to be wowed by the oversized game room and 3 secondary bedrooms. Two of the bedrooms share a jack and jill bath and the third bedroom has a huge walk in closet! Upstairs balcony on the front of the home is the perfect place to relax and unwind! New HVAC system and new carpet throughout!