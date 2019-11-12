All apartments in Savannah
1000 Hayden Lane
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:58 AM

1000 Hayden Lane

1000 Hayden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Hayden Lane, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Stunning craftsman style brick home situated in the master-planned community of Savannah. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath presents a beautiful open floor plan with extensive hardwood floors flowing throughout the first floor. Designed for entertaining, the kitchen features ample counter space, stainless appliances, a generous island for preparing meals and a gas cook-top. The stunning master retreat is located upstairs with a sitting area, an en suite bath with dual sinks plus spacious walk-in closets. Hard to find media room with projector and equipment is included. Don't miss the amazing neighborhood amenities with swimming pools, waterpark, playground, Tennis courts and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Hayden Lane have any available units?
1000 Hayden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1000 Hayden Lane have?
Some of 1000 Hayden Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Hayden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Hayden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Hayden Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Hayden Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1000 Hayden Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Hayden Lane offers parking.
Does 1000 Hayden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Hayden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Hayden Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1000 Hayden Lane has a pool.
Does 1000 Hayden Lane have accessible units?
No, 1000 Hayden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Hayden Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Hayden Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Hayden Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Hayden Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

