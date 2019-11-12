1000 Hayden Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

Stunning craftsman style brick home situated in the master-planned community of Savannah. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath presents a beautiful open floor plan with extensive hardwood floors flowing throughout the first floor. Designed for entertaining, the kitchen features ample counter space, stainless appliances, a generous island for preparing meals and a gas cook-top. The stunning master retreat is located upstairs with a sitting area, an en suite bath with dual sinks plus spacious walk-in closets. Hard to find media room with projector and equipment is included. Don't miss the amazing neighborhood amenities with swimming pools, waterpark, playground, Tennis courts and more!