Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

5312 Calloway St Available 11/27/19 Inviting 3 Bed 2 Bath Home! - Inviting 3 Bed 2 Bath Home! This lovely home features accent walls, dark tiled floors, and an open floor plan. Main living area has brick wood burning fireplace and ceiling fans. Eat-in kitchen hosts tons of counter space, SS appliances, and large window for natural light. Separate utility room. Spacious guest bedrooms w wood floors and shared bath. Master suite hosts huge window for natural light, wiring for flat screen, and attached bath. Covered patio and wooden privacy fence in grassy backyard. Castleberry ISD.



