All apartments in Sansom Park
Find more places like 5312 Calloway St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sansom Park, TX
/
5312 Calloway St
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:05 AM

5312 Calloway St

5312 Calloway Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5312 Calloway Street, Sansom Park, TX 76114

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5312 Calloway St Available 11/27/19 Inviting 3 Bed 2 Bath Home! - Inviting 3 Bed 2 Bath Home! This lovely home features accent walls, dark tiled floors, and an open floor plan. Main living area has brick wood burning fireplace and ceiling fans. Eat-in kitchen hosts tons of counter space, SS appliances, and large window for natural light. Separate utility room. Spacious guest bedrooms w wood floors and shared bath. Master suite hosts huge window for natural light, wiring for flat screen, and attached bath. Covered patio and wooden privacy fence in grassy backyard. Castleberry ISD.

(RLNE3696698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5312 Calloway St have any available units?
5312 Calloway St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sansom Park, TX.
What amenities does 5312 Calloway St have?
Some of 5312 Calloway St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5312 Calloway St currently offering any rent specials?
5312 Calloway St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5312 Calloway St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5312 Calloway St is pet friendly.
Does 5312 Calloway St offer parking?
No, 5312 Calloway St does not offer parking.
Does 5312 Calloway St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5312 Calloway St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5312 Calloway St have a pool?
No, 5312 Calloway St does not have a pool.
Does 5312 Calloway St have accessible units?
No, 5312 Calloway St does not have accessible units.
Does 5312 Calloway St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5312 Calloway St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5312 Calloway St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5312 Calloway St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSaginaw, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXBenbrook, TXHaltom City, TXAzle, TX
North Richland Hills, TXRichland Hills, TXKeller, TXHurst, TXAledo, TXWillow Park, TXSouthlake, TXWeatherford, TXRoanoke, TXBurleson, TXFlower Mound, TXMansfield, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District