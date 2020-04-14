2725 Beverly Hills Drive

Amenities

Built in 1951 with 890 sf, this old house has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and hardwood floors. Nothing really special about this house at all: Small Rooms, No Dining Room, No Garage, No pantry, Small Original Bathroom. Amenities include smoke alarms, a Co2 detector and a small kitchen that overlooks the largest laundry room that I have ever seen in a house this size. The closets in the house have the original 3 panel doors that are really cute. The tenants take care of the yard and pay all utilities. Tenants must make 3 times the rent, have good rental history for the last 5 years, have no criminal history & have the deposit and first month's rent ready to go. No pets are allowed except fish and birds.