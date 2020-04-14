All apartments in Sansom Park
2725 Beverly Hills Drive

2725 Beverly Hills Drive
Location

2725 Beverly Hills Drive, Sansom Park, TX 76114

Built in 1951 with 890 sf, this old house has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and hardwood floors. Nothing really special about this house at all: Small Rooms, No Dining Room, No Garage, No pantry, Small Original Bathroom. Amenities include smoke alarms, a Co2 detector and a small kitchen that overlooks the largest laundry room that I have ever seen in a house this size. The closets in the house have the original 3 panel doors that are really cute. The tenants take care of the yard and pay all utilities. Tenants must make 3 times the rent, have good rental history for the last 5 years, have no criminal history & have the deposit and first month's rent ready to go. No pets are allowed except fish and birds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

