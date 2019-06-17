All apartments in Sansom Park
Last updated June 17 2019 at 1:52 AM

111 Crossroads Circle

111 Crossroads Cir · No Longer Available
Location

111 Crossroads Cir, Sansom Park, TX 76114
Sansom Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Modern, private townhome in the heart of West Fort Worth. Three bedrooms, two and half baths, and an attached two car garage provide wonderful open living spaces for those desiring location close to downtown Fort Worth, the River District, and westside Fort Worth amenities like shopping, dining and recreation. Minutes from a trailhead to the Trinity River, and walking distance to shops. Gated community. Town homes are single family residences and the land is owned under each home. Large, light filled kitchen with center island and open living kitchen concept make this an entertainer's dream. Gas cooking and heat, and upstairs balcony for outdoor entertaining. This home is the model home for the town homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Crossroads Circle have any available units?
111 Crossroads Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sansom Park, TX.
What amenities does 111 Crossroads Circle have?
Some of 111 Crossroads Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Crossroads Circle currently offering any rent specials?
111 Crossroads Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Crossroads Circle pet-friendly?
No, 111 Crossroads Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sansom Park.
Does 111 Crossroads Circle offer parking?
Yes, 111 Crossroads Circle offers parking.
Does 111 Crossroads Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Crossroads Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Crossroads Circle have a pool?
No, 111 Crossroads Circle does not have a pool.
Does 111 Crossroads Circle have accessible units?
No, 111 Crossroads Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Crossroads Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Crossroads Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Crossroads Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Crossroads Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

