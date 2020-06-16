2012 Benjamin Dr

Amenities

Available 08/15/20 This beautiful newly remodeled 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom Sanger property flaunts brand new plank flooring and a fresh coat of paint.



A secluded master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a private water closet and large vanity. The kitchen has been outfitted with white cabinetry and granite countertops and provides an adorable breakfast nook with large windows. All of the appliances, refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher, in this Sanger home are stainless steel. Directly off the kitchen is a large laundry room with full sized washer and dryer connections and ample storage cabinets.



This home has a large back yard and a two car garage.



This is a must see home that will not last! Call today to set up a time to view this home!



