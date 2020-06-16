All apartments in Sanger
Sanger, TX
2012 Benjamin Dr
2012 Benjamin Dr

2012 Benjamin Drive · (940) 209-0112
Location

2012 Benjamin Drive, Sanger, TX 76266

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1595 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Amenities

Available 08/15/20 This beautiful newly remodeled 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom Sanger property flaunts brand new plank flooring and a fresh coat of paint.

A secluded master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a private water closet and large vanity. The kitchen has been outfitted with white cabinetry and granite countertops and provides an adorable breakfast nook with large windows. All of the appliances, refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher, in this Sanger home are stainless steel. Directly off the kitchen is a large laundry room with full sized washer and dryer connections and ample storage cabinets.

This home has a large back yard and a two car garage.

This is a must see home that will not last! Call today to set up a time to view this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 Benjamin Dr have any available units?
2012 Benjamin Dr has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2012 Benjamin Dr have?
Some of 2012 Benjamin Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 Benjamin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Benjamin Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Benjamin Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2012 Benjamin Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanger.
Does 2012 Benjamin Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2012 Benjamin Dr does offer parking.
Does 2012 Benjamin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 Benjamin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Benjamin Dr have a pool?
No, 2012 Benjamin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2012 Benjamin Dr have accessible units?
No, 2012 Benjamin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Benjamin Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 Benjamin Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2012 Benjamin Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2012 Benjamin Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
