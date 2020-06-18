All apartments in Sanger
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:25 AM

103 Kirkland

103 Kirkland St · (940) 565-8484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

103 Kirkland St, Sanger, TX 76266

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 103 Kirkland · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Newly constructed 3/2/1 in Sanger - This house is flawless. We have just completed construction and are about to complete a few last minute items but they're ready to show and lease. We will be building a new fence around the very large backyard. Everything is new on the house and has the very best upgrades for insulation, HVAC, appliances , etc. The house has granite counter-tops throughout and high end fixtures. No expense was spared during construction. Come see these and you will not be disappointed. Priced to lease quickly.

(RLNE5685219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 103 Kirkland have any available units?
103 Kirkland has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Kirkland have?
Some of 103 Kirkland's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Kirkland currently offering any rent specials?
103 Kirkland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Kirkland pet-friendly?
No, 103 Kirkland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanger.
Does 103 Kirkland offer parking?
No, 103 Kirkland does not offer parking.
Does 103 Kirkland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Kirkland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Kirkland have a pool?
No, 103 Kirkland does not have a pool.
Does 103 Kirkland have accessible units?
No, 103 Kirkland does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Kirkland have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Kirkland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Kirkland have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 103 Kirkland has units with air conditioning.

