Last updated June 16 2020

1012 Glenna

1012 Glenna St · (325) 939-8596
Location

1012 Glenna St, San Angelo, TX 76901

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome for rent at $995 per month with a $995 deposit. Unit includes a fridge, stove/oven, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer hookups in unit. Also includes a 1 car garage. Sorry no pets allowed. Please call 325-658-4292 for more info or to set up a showing. See below for qualifications.

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE INQUIRING

REQUIREMENTS - To qualify for this home you must have verifiable gross income of 3x the rent amount, no evictions/violent/drug felonies on your record for last 5 years, and no amounts owed to landlords/apartments/utilities/child support. The application fee is $50 and each adult over the age of 18 MUST fill out a separate application. If you are accepted you must take possession of the rental within 30 days of your acceptance date. You must also pay all prorated rent and the FULL security deposit in advance before you will be allowed to move in. If a lease has not been signed within 5 business days of application acceptance, the property will be put back on the market and your application fees forfeited (unless other arrangements have been made).

PETS - Pets are not accepted at this property.

HUD VOUCHER APPLICANTS - If applying for this property with a HUD/Section 8 voucher, the process usually takes 30 days or more. Please allow time for inspection, paperwork processing, and any required repairs and plan accordingly.

Typically the application/leasing process can take anywhere from 2-5 business days depending on the availability of your references. If you are looking to move into a property today, please look elsewhere.

You may set up an appointment to view this property by calling 325-658-4292 or by using the contact page of this listing website. Thank you and happy house hunting!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Glenna have any available units?
1012 Glenna has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Angelo, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Angelo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 Glenna have?
Some of 1012 Glenna's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Glenna currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Glenna isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Glenna pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Glenna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Angelo.
Does 1012 Glenna offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Glenna does offer parking.
Does 1012 Glenna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Glenna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Glenna have a pool?
No, 1012 Glenna does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Glenna have accessible units?
No, 1012 Glenna does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Glenna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 Glenna has units with dishwashers.
