All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 948 Wrigley Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
948 Wrigley Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

948 Wrigley Way

948 Wrigley Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

948 Wrigley Way, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculate 3-2-2 in Saginaw ISD. Spacious floorplan with custom trim, wbfp, ceramic and laminate floors. The only carpet is in the master bedroom. Master bath features double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. WALK IN CLOSETS IN EVERY BEDROOM! Built in microwave in kitchen. Bay windows in the dining room. Home backs up to a field that offers privacy in the back yard with a large storage shed and also has a large private deck to enjoy your morning coffee. Must See! MOVE IN READY! Home REQUIRES $150 Administrative Fee at time of lease signing that will include a Pre-Move In Assessment before Move In. $20 per month preventative maintenance fee added to rent per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 948 Wrigley Way have any available units?
948 Wrigley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 948 Wrigley Way have?
Some of 948 Wrigley Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 948 Wrigley Way currently offering any rent specials?
948 Wrigley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 948 Wrigley Way pet-friendly?
No, 948 Wrigley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 948 Wrigley Way offer parking?
Yes, 948 Wrigley Way offers parking.
Does 948 Wrigley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 948 Wrigley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 948 Wrigley Way have a pool?
No, 948 Wrigley Way does not have a pool.
Does 948 Wrigley Way have accessible units?
No, 948 Wrigley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 948 Wrigley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 948 Wrigley Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 948 Wrigley Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 948 Wrigley Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Sublet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSaginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District