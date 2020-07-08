948 Wrigley Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Immaculate 3-2-2 in Saginaw ISD. Spacious floorplan with custom trim, wbfp, ceramic and laminate floors. The only carpet is in the master bedroom. Master bath features double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. WALK IN CLOSETS IN EVERY BEDROOM! Built in microwave in kitchen. Bay windows in the dining room. Home backs up to a field that offers privacy in the back yard with a large storage shed and also has a large private deck to enjoy your morning coffee. Must See! MOVE IN READY! Home REQUIRES $150 Administrative Fee at time of lease signing that will include a Pre-Move In Assessment before Move In. $20 per month preventative maintenance fee added to rent per month.