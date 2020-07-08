All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:15 AM

9133 Edenberry Lane

9133 Edenberry Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9133 Edenberry Ln, Saginaw, TX 76179
Rancho North

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Newer 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located in Twin Mills. Open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters and breakfast bar. Large master bedroom has nice bath with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and a walk in closet. Split bedrooms. Nice sized covered patio with fenced yard. Numerous amenities including community pool, jogging and bike paths private lake and playground.
New three bedroom, two bathrooms located in the new section of Twin Mills subdivision. Open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters and breakfast bar. The large master bedroom has nice bath with dual sinks, a garden tub, a separate shower, and a walk-in closet. Split bedrooms. Nice sized covered patio with fenced yard. Numerous amenities including community pool, jogging and bike paths private lake and playground. Located in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD. Pets welcome! $30 application fee. $50/month for pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9133 Edenberry Lane have any available units?
9133 Edenberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 9133 Edenberry Lane have?
Some of 9133 Edenberry Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9133 Edenberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9133 Edenberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9133 Edenberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9133 Edenberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9133 Edenberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9133 Edenberry Lane offers parking.
Does 9133 Edenberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9133 Edenberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9133 Edenberry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9133 Edenberry Lane has a pool.
Does 9133 Edenberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 9133 Edenberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9133 Edenberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9133 Edenberry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9133 Edenberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9133 Edenberry Lane has units with air conditioning.

