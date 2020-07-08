9133 Edenberry Lane

Amenities

New three bedroom, two bathrooms located in the new section of Twin Mills subdivision. Open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters and breakfast bar. The large master bedroom has nice bath with dual sinks, a garden tub, a separate shower, and a walk-in closet. Split bedrooms. Nice sized covered patio with fenced yard. Numerous amenities including community pool, jogging and bike paths private lake and playground. Located in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD. Pets welcome! $30 application fee. $50/month for pet.