Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful home that has been recently updated with laminate wood flooring throughout, including bedrooms. Granite countertops and updated light fixtures.Has 2 living areas, walk-in master closet, laundry room, Pergola over back patio and is a must see. All bedrooms are located upstairs and the Elementary & Middle schools are within walking distance.