837 S Hampshire Street

837 South Hampshire Street, Saginaw, TX 76179 Rancho North
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE IN SPECIAL! $300 OFF FEB RENT IF MOVE IN by 15th. Beautiful remodeled home. This is a 3 bed 2 bath with an office that could be a 4th bedroom. Enjoy this huge open living space with a rock fireplace. Tons of storage in the large utility room. Very convenient location hop right on to 287 or 820. Sits on a nice size corner lot with a perfect back yard for family and entertaining. Great home in a fantastic school district. Must see! FOR SALE OR LEASE! Will consider owner finance or lease to own.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
