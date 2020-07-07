837 S Hampshire Street

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL! $300 OFF FEB RENT IF MOVE IN by 15th. Beautiful remodeled home. This is a 3 bed 2 bath with an office that could be a 4th bedroom. Enjoy this huge open living space with a rock fireplace. Tons of storage in the large utility room. Very convenient location hop right on to 287 or 820. Sits on a nice size corner lot with a perfect back yard for family and entertaining. Great home in a fantastic school district. Must see! FOR SALE OR LEASE! Will consider owner finance or lease to own.