Saginaw, TX
837 S Hampshire Street
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

837 S Hampshire Street

837 South Hampshire Street · No Longer Available
Location

837 South Hampshire Street, Saginaw, TX 76179
Rancho North

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE IN SPECIAL! $300 OFF FEB RENT IF MOVE IN by 15th. Beautiful remodeled home. This is a 3 bed 2 bath with an office that could be a 4th bedroom. Enjoy this huge open living space with a rock fireplace. Tons of storage in the large utility room. Very convenient location hop right on to 287 or 820. Sits on a nice size corner lot with a perfect back yard for family and entertaining. Great home in a fantastic school district. Must see! FOR SALE OR LEASE! Will consider owner finance or lease to own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 S Hampshire Street have any available units?
837 S Hampshire Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 837 S Hampshire Street have?
Some of 837 S Hampshire Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 S Hampshire Street currently offering any rent specials?
837 S Hampshire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 S Hampshire Street pet-friendly?
No, 837 S Hampshire Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 837 S Hampshire Street offer parking?
Yes, 837 S Hampshire Street offers parking.
Does 837 S Hampshire Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 S Hampshire Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 S Hampshire Street have a pool?
No, 837 S Hampshire Street does not have a pool.
Does 837 S Hampshire Street have accessible units?
No, 837 S Hampshire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 837 S Hampshire Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 837 S Hampshire Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 837 S Hampshire Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 837 S Hampshire Street does not have units with air conditioning.

