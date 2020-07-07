824 Lottie Lane

Amenities

Newly renovated, clean and move in ready! This 4 bed, 3 bath home has so many updates, including: shaker style kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring in living area and kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint, bathroom tile and new HVAC. Garage conversion can be used as 2nd living area or great for game room. 4th bedroom is a mother in law suite with an en suite bath, great for multigenerational households. Schedule a showing today! Agents: see Private Remarks.