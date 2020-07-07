All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

824 Lottie Lane

824 Lottie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

824 Lottie Lane, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Newly renovated, clean and move in ready! This 4 bed, 3 bath home has so many updates, including: shaker style kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring in living area and kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint, bathroom tile and new HVAC. Garage conversion can be used as 2nd living area or great for game room. 4th bedroom is a mother in law suite with an en suite bath, great for multigenerational households. Schedule a showing today! Agents: see Private Remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 Lottie Lane have any available units?
824 Lottie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 824 Lottie Lane have?
Some of 824 Lottie Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 Lottie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
824 Lottie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Lottie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 824 Lottie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 824 Lottie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 824 Lottie Lane offers parking.
Does 824 Lottie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 Lottie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Lottie Lane have a pool?
No, 824 Lottie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 824 Lottie Lane have accessible units?
No, 824 Lottie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Lottie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 Lottie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 824 Lottie Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 824 Lottie Lane has units with air conditioning.

