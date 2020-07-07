All apartments in Saginaw
821 Flamingo Drive

821 Flamingo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

821 Flamingo Drive, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Huge 2 Story home in Saginaw. New vinyl plank floor throughout. Downstairs has bedroom and half bath. Living area opens to kitchen with eat in dining area. Fenced in yard with open patio. Upstairs has game room. 4 bedrooms upstairs including master. Hall bath & master bath have tub and shower combo. We do not accept any kind of housing vouchers for this property. NO SMOKING. TAR app. $45 app fee per adult. Our rental requirements include verifiable employment with income of 3.5 times the monthly rent, clear rental history. Pets considered on case by case basis by owner. ISD: Eagle Mountain-Saginaw

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Flamingo Drive have any available units?
821 Flamingo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 821 Flamingo Drive have?
Some of 821 Flamingo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Flamingo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
821 Flamingo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Flamingo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 Flamingo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 821 Flamingo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 821 Flamingo Drive offers parking.
Does 821 Flamingo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 Flamingo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Flamingo Drive have a pool?
No, 821 Flamingo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 821 Flamingo Drive have accessible units?
No, 821 Flamingo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Flamingo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 Flamingo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 821 Flamingo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 Flamingo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

