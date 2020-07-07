821 Flamingo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Huge 2 Story home in Saginaw. New vinyl plank floor throughout. Downstairs has bedroom and half bath. Living area opens to kitchen with eat in dining area. Fenced in yard with open patio. Upstairs has game room. 4 bedrooms upstairs including master. Hall bath & master bath have tub and shower combo. We do not accept any kind of housing vouchers for this property. NO SMOKING. TAR app. $45 app fee per adult. Our rental requirements include verifiable employment with income of 3.5 times the monthly rent, clear rental history. Pets considered on case by case basis by owner. ISD: Eagle Mountain-Saginaw