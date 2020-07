820 White Rock Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

THIS NICE 2 BEDROOM, 1 FULL BATHROOM DUPLEX OFFERS FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT, EASY CLEAN WOOD LIKE VINYL FLOORING AND NEW CARPET IN MASTER BEDROOM, NEW STOVE, BUILT IN MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, NEW BLINDS AND SMALL BACKYARD WITH OPEN PATIO -IF YOU ARE BRINGING A PET THE RENT INCREASES TO $985.00 with a $300.00 pet deposit - $100.00 NON-REFUNDABLE -ONE SMALL PET UNDER 30 POUNDS ONLY-application fee $30.00 per adult 18 and older-NON REFUNDABLE -copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income submitted with each application -renter's insurance required.