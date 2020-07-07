776 Flamingo Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice single story in Eagle Mtn-Saginaw ISD - One story home with newer paint, newer carpet in bedrooms, and newer vinyl in bathrooms. Living area comes with a fireplace and has carpet while entry and hall has laminate flooring. The kitchen & utility flooring is ceramic tile. The 3rd bedroom can be used as an office. Yard is fenced. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid by credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE3753091)