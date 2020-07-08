All apartments in Saginaw
Saginaw, TX
7221 Wavecrest Way
7221 Wavecrest Way

7221 Wavecrest Way
Saginaw
1 Bedrooms
Location

7221 Wavecrest Way, Saginaw, TX 76179
Rancho North

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
stainless steel
alarm system
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Newer Home - Pretty 4-2.5 home with lots of room. Large study at front of home can also be used for another living area. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and overlooks large family room. The upstairs includes all the bedrooms and another living area. The master bedroom is large and split from other bedrooms. Master bathroom has double vanity and a huge closet. House has an alarm system that has to remain active. Small dogs only on case by case basis with owner approval; additional deposit per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held for 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

(RLNE5132131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7221 Wavecrest Way have any available units?
7221 Wavecrest Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 7221 Wavecrest Way have?
Some of 7221 Wavecrest Way's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7221 Wavecrest Way currently offering any rent specials?
7221 Wavecrest Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7221 Wavecrest Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7221 Wavecrest Way is pet friendly.
Does 7221 Wavecrest Way offer parking?
No, 7221 Wavecrest Way does not offer parking.
Does 7221 Wavecrest Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7221 Wavecrest Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7221 Wavecrest Way have a pool?
No, 7221 Wavecrest Way does not have a pool.
Does 7221 Wavecrest Way have accessible units?
No, 7221 Wavecrest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7221 Wavecrest Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7221 Wavecrest Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7221 Wavecrest Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7221 Wavecrest Way does not have units with air conditioning.

