7221 Wavecrest Way

Amenities

granite counters dogs allowed stainless steel alarm system

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Newer Home - Pretty 4-2.5 home with lots of room. Large study at front of home can also be used for another living area. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and overlooks large family room. The upstairs includes all the bedrooms and another living area. The master bedroom is large and split from other bedrooms. Master bathroom has double vanity and a huge closet. House has an alarm system that has to remain active. Small dogs only on case by case basis with owner approval; additional deposit per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held for 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.



(RLNE5132131)