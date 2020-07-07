All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 717 Catalpa Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
717 Catalpa Road
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

717 Catalpa Road

717 Catalpa Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

717 Catalpa Road, Saginaw, TX 76131
Creekwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPACIOUS, lovely open floor plan in Creekwood Addition. EMSISD in City of Saginaw. No neighbors directly behind. Plenty of room for everyone with 3 living areas, large backyard and 3 car garageCAR GARAGE! Granite countertops with gas cooktop, two gas water heaters, ceiling fans throughout, solar screens on windows and a sprinkler system for lawn maintenance. Upstairs carpet recently replaced in summer 2019! Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 also due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Catalpa Road have any available units?
717 Catalpa Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 717 Catalpa Road have?
Some of 717 Catalpa Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Catalpa Road currently offering any rent specials?
717 Catalpa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Catalpa Road pet-friendly?
No, 717 Catalpa Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 717 Catalpa Road offer parking?
Yes, 717 Catalpa Road offers parking.
Does 717 Catalpa Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Catalpa Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Catalpa Road have a pool?
No, 717 Catalpa Road does not have a pool.
Does 717 Catalpa Road have accessible units?
No, 717 Catalpa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Catalpa Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Catalpa Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Catalpa Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 Catalpa Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with ParkingSaginaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Saginaw Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District