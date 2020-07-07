717 Catalpa Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS, lovely open floor plan in Creekwood Addition. EMSISD in City of Saginaw. No neighbors directly behind. Plenty of room for everyone with 3 living areas, large backyard and 3 car garageCAR GARAGE! Granite countertops with gas cooktop, two gas water heaters, ceiling fans throughout, solar screens on windows and a sprinkler system for lawn maintenance. Upstairs carpet recently replaced in summer 2019! Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 also due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report.