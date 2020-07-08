716 Big Willow Drive

Amenities

OVERSIZED Corner lot near Willow Creek Park and Saginaw Rec Center. Open floor plan. Vinyl flooring throughout home. NO CARPET! Large bedrooms. Walk in closets in each bedroom. Covered back porch is perfect for BBQs or relaxing evenings. Garage has extended length. Also includes storage building. No HOA! This home is zoned for Chisholm Trail High School. Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report.