All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 716 Big Willow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
716 Big Willow Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:54 AM

716 Big Willow Drive

716 Big Willow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

716 Big Willow Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
OVERSIZED Corner lot near Willow Creek Park and Saginaw Rec Center. Open floor plan. Vinyl flooring throughout home. NO CARPET! Large bedrooms. Walk in closets in each bedroom. Covered back porch is perfect for BBQs or relaxing evenings. Garage has extended length. Also includes storage building. No HOA! This home is zoned for Chisholm Trail High School. Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Big Willow Drive have any available units?
716 Big Willow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 716 Big Willow Drive have?
Some of 716 Big Willow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Big Willow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
716 Big Willow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Big Willow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 716 Big Willow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 716 Big Willow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 716 Big Willow Drive offers parking.
Does 716 Big Willow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Big Willow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Big Willow Drive have a pool?
No, 716 Big Willow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 716 Big Willow Drive have accessible units?
No, 716 Big Willow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Big Willow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 Big Willow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Big Willow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 Big Willow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSaginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District