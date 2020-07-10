All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:00 AM

6705 Windlord Drive

6705 Windlord Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6705 Windlord Dr, Saginaw, TX 76179
Rancho North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
new construction
New construction, nearly complete LEASE opportunity in EMSISD! READY FOR OCCUPANCY JULY 1ST. Easy access to downtown Fort Worth. NASJRB, Lockheed Martin, BNSF, Alliance Town Center, shops, restaurant and Eagle Mountain Lake! Open living and kitchen with gorgeous kitchen, custom cabinets, granite in kitchen, SS appliances! All bathrooms have granite, too! beautiful modern finishes throughout! Great energy features for low bills! Walk to new elementary school in community and minutes middle and high school. Take advantage of beautiful brand new construction!
Application required for all applicants over 18 years. PLEASE NOTE: Pictures are from another unit for examples of finishes and plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6705 Windlord Drive have any available units?
6705 Windlord Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 6705 Windlord Drive have?
Some of 6705 Windlord Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6705 Windlord Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6705 Windlord Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6705 Windlord Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6705 Windlord Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 6705 Windlord Drive offer parking?
No, 6705 Windlord Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6705 Windlord Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6705 Windlord Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6705 Windlord Drive have a pool?
No, 6705 Windlord Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6705 Windlord Drive have accessible units?
No, 6705 Windlord Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6705 Windlord Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6705 Windlord Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6705 Windlord Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6705 Windlord Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

