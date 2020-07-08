6332 Longship Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful almost new home with lots of upgrades on quiet cul de sac. Three bedrooms with split arrangement. Master bath has double vanity and garden tub shower combo. Gorgeous kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite counter tops all overlooking the family room. Eating area right next to kitchen with lots of windows overlooking backyard. There is also a community pool to enjoy. Close to shopping, restaurants, highway and more. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.