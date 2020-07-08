All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated September 26 2019 at 2:26 PM

6332 Longship Street

6332 Longship St · No Longer Available
Location

6332 Longship St, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful almost new home with lots of upgrades on quiet cul de sac. Three bedrooms with split arrangement. Master bath has double vanity and garden tub shower combo. Gorgeous kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite counter tops all overlooking the family room. Eating area right next to kitchen with lots of windows overlooking backyard. There is also a community pool to enjoy. Close to shopping, restaurants, highway and more. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6332 Longship Street have any available units?
6332 Longship Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 6332 Longship Street have?
Some of 6332 Longship Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6332 Longship Street currently offering any rent specials?
6332 Longship Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6332 Longship Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6332 Longship Street is pet friendly.
Does 6332 Longship Street offer parking?
Yes, 6332 Longship Street offers parking.
Does 6332 Longship Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6332 Longship Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6332 Longship Street have a pool?
Yes, 6332 Longship Street has a pool.
Does 6332 Longship Street have accessible units?
No, 6332 Longship Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6332 Longship Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6332 Longship Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6332 Longship Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6332 Longship Street does not have units with air conditioning.

