Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

BEAUTIFUL 4 BED, 2 BATH home in wonderful Villages Of Eagle Mountain community, Eagle MT-Saginaw ISD. Home boast an open floorplan, Dining and Kitchen. kitchen features GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, Island, walk in pantry and plenty of cabinets. Master bedroom suite feature dual vanities in the bathroom and an expansive walk in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Covered backyard porch for entertaining and wooden fence. Don't miss seeing this MOVE-IN ready home.