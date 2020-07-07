All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 6108 Fort Cobb Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
6108 Fort Cobb Court
Last updated September 21 2019 at 6:29 AM

6108 Fort Cobb Court

6108 Fort Cobb Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6108 Fort Cobb Ct, Saginaw, TX 76179
Rancho North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A spectacularly maintained 3 bed 2 bath, 1 year old home in Marine Creek Ranch. Located in low traffic cul-de-sac, Access to pool, walking trails, private boat dock, campground and play areas. Home features an office that can be used as 4th bedroom, large windows, marble counter tops in bathrooms and kitchen, walk-in pantry, gourmet kitchen package, gas range, and large kitchen island looking into dining room and living room. Large master bedroom and bathroom features a separate walk-in shower and garden tub with a large walk in closet. Oversized lot with upgraded large covered patio. Security cameras, smart door lock & Ring doorbell will stay on property. Listed for sale and Lease. Seller is a licensed Realtor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6108 Fort Cobb Court have any available units?
6108 Fort Cobb Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 6108 Fort Cobb Court have?
Some of 6108 Fort Cobb Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6108 Fort Cobb Court currently offering any rent specials?
6108 Fort Cobb Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6108 Fort Cobb Court pet-friendly?
No, 6108 Fort Cobb Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 6108 Fort Cobb Court offer parking?
Yes, 6108 Fort Cobb Court offers parking.
Does 6108 Fort Cobb Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6108 Fort Cobb Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6108 Fort Cobb Court have a pool?
Yes, 6108 Fort Cobb Court has a pool.
Does 6108 Fort Cobb Court have accessible units?
No, 6108 Fort Cobb Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6108 Fort Cobb Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6108 Fort Cobb Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6108 Fort Cobb Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6108 Fort Cobb Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSaginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District