6108 Fort Cobb Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

A spectacularly maintained 3 bed 2 bath, 1 year old home in Marine Creek Ranch. Located in low traffic cul-de-sac, Access to pool, walking trails, private boat dock, campground and play areas. Home features an office that can be used as 4th bedroom, large windows, marble counter tops in bathrooms and kitchen, walk-in pantry, gourmet kitchen package, gas range, and large kitchen island looking into dining room and living room. Large master bedroom and bathroom features a separate walk-in shower and garden tub with a large walk in closet. Oversized lot with upgraded large covered patio. Security cameras, smart door lock & Ring doorbell will stay on property. Listed for sale and Lease. Seller is a licensed Realtor