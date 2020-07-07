601 Mcneill Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Gorgeous and Rare Find in Lease Property! - Rare Find in Lease Property! Gorgeous 3-2-3 - that's right - THREE CAR GARAGE WITH WORKERS NOOK. Stylish Home with soaring Ceilings, Arches, Art Niches, open Kitchen with solid oak Cabinetry, large Study or living Room at Entrance with formal entry Area. Oversized master Suite with garden Tub, separate Shower, double Sinks, large Closet. Oversized covered back Patio perfect for Grilling! Corner Lot in Cul de Sac, view of beautiful Creek and water Feature, community Pool, Eagle Mountain ISD - Creekview Middle and Boswell! Hurry!



(RLNE3725659)