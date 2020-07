Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Come view this 4 bedroom home with a nice open living area. Nice size backyard with a gated porch. Living room has vaulted ceilings, corner fireplace, and a large window overlooking the backyard. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, 4th bedroom would work nicely as an office. Brand new vinyl plank flooring in Kitchen and Living Room. This home is a must see!