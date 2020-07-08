504 Ryan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious home features 2 living areas, vaulted ceilings, a large open kitchen with island and a wood burning fireplace. The large master suite features vaulted ceilings and a very spacious master bathroom with dual vanities, separate shower and tub and a walk in closet with lots of shelving. The smallest of the 4 bedrooms connects to the master bedroom via french doors and could also be used as an office, nursery or playroom. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are roomy and in close proximity to the guest bathroom. The backyard features an uncovered paver patio, lots of shade and an oversized gate that opens onto a large paved area. 1 pet allowed, must be 50lbs or smaller.

