Saginaw, TX
504 Ryan Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

504 Ryan Street

504 Ryan Street · No Longer Available
Location

504 Ryan Street, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious home features 2 living areas, vaulted ceilings, a large open kitchen with island and a wood burning fireplace. The large master suite features vaulted ceilings and a very spacious master bathroom with dual vanities, separate shower and tub and a walk in closet with lots of shelving. The smallest of the 4 bedrooms connects to the master bedroom via french doors and could also be used as an office, nursery or playroom. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are roomy and in close proximity to the guest bathroom. The backyard features an uncovered paver patio, lots of shade and an oversized gate that opens onto a large paved area. 1 pet allowed, must be 50lbs or smaller.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Ryan Street have any available units?
504 Ryan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 504 Ryan Street have?
Some of 504 Ryan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Ryan Street currently offering any rent specials?
504 Ryan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Ryan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Ryan Street is pet friendly.
Does 504 Ryan Street offer parking?
No, 504 Ryan Street does not offer parking.
Does 504 Ryan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Ryan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Ryan Street have a pool?
No, 504 Ryan Street does not have a pool.
Does 504 Ryan Street have accessible units?
No, 504 Ryan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Ryan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Ryan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Ryan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Ryan Street does not have units with air conditioning.

