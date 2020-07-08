444 Park Center Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 3-2-2 in Saginaw, Eagle MT-Saginaw ISD! New paint, new flooring, large backyard and so much more! This home has an open layout with a spacious 17x17 living area and classic brick fireplace that leads to the informal dining and nice kitchen with ample storage. The large master has an 8x5 walk-in closet and private bath with separate shower. Nice sized secondaries, hard surface flooring in high-traffic areas, neutral colors, great backyard with patio decking, stone walkway and storage building! Located just minutes from Alliance Town Square. One small pet under 30 lbs. considered.