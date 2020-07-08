Updated 2 bedrooms 2 baths located just off Saginaw Main. Split bedroom layout. One Car garage and fenced in yard with deck. Large living area with wood-burning fireplace and eat-in kitchen with storage. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 413 Asbury Drive have any available units?
413 Asbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 413 Asbury Drive have?
Some of 413 Asbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Asbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
413 Asbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.