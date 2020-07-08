All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:18 AM

413 Asbury Drive

413 Asbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

413 Asbury Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 2 bedrooms 2 baths located just off Saginaw Main. Split bedroom layout. One Car garage and fenced in yard with deck. Large living area with wood-burning fireplace and eat-in kitchen with storage.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Asbury Drive have any available units?
413 Asbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 413 Asbury Drive have?
Some of 413 Asbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Asbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
413 Asbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Asbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 413 Asbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 413 Asbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 413 Asbury Drive offers parking.
Does 413 Asbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Asbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Asbury Drive have a pool?
No, 413 Asbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 413 Asbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 413 Asbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Asbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Asbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Asbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 Asbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

