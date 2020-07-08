413 Asbury Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 2 bedrooms 2 baths located just off Saginaw Main. Split bedroom layout. One Car garage and fenced in yard with deck. Large living area with wood-burning fireplace and eat-in kitchen with storage.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.