Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Cute split bedroom home in Saginaw! Floor plan with 3BR and 2 BA centered around a large open living area that included the kitchen, living, and breakfast nook. Formal dining room would make a grat home office. Tile floors in LR, Kit, entry, laundry, & baths. Laminate in the formal DR. Master has 2 walk in closets with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub. This one should go very quickly, don't delay!!!