404 Fox Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3-2-2 with fireplace and storage building. Carpet, vinyl tile, newer windows. Ceramic tile in bathrooms. Very well maintained home close to schools and shopping. Large back yard. $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent. Renters insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report. Must meet minimum requirements of 2yrs paid rental history, 2yrs employment with income of at least 3xs the amount of rent, NO EVICTIONS OR BROKEN LEASES, no violent crimes. Pets are on a case by case basis. Prefer under 35lbs. Apply online.