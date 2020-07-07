All apartments in Saginaw
404 Fox Drive

Location

404 Fox Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3-2-2 with fireplace and storage building. Carpet, vinyl tile, newer windows. Ceramic tile in bathrooms. Very well maintained home close to schools and shopping. Large back yard. $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent. Renters insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report. Must meet minimum requirements of 2yrs paid rental history, 2yrs employment with income of at least 3xs the amount of rent, NO EVICTIONS OR BROKEN LEASES, no violent crimes. Pets are on a case by case basis. Prefer under 35lbs. Apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Fox Drive have any available units?
404 Fox Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 404 Fox Drive have?
Some of 404 Fox Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Fox Drive currently offering any rent specials?
404 Fox Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Fox Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Fox Drive is pet friendly.
Does 404 Fox Drive offer parking?
Yes, 404 Fox Drive offers parking.
Does 404 Fox Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Fox Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Fox Drive have a pool?
No, 404 Fox Drive does not have a pool.
Does 404 Fox Drive have accessible units?
No, 404 Fox Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Fox Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Fox Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Fox Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Fox Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

