356 Marsha Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

AVAILABLE, APR.15th. Gorgeous wood-styled laminate & NO carpeting! Split-plan 3BD-2BA with FLEX-room off MSTR, easily accommodates study, nursery or BDRM-4. Entertaining options with 2LR, open dining PLUS large, backyard DECK. WALK-IN pantry, vaulted ceilings, WB FP, ceiling fans, garden tub & separate shower in MstrBA, everything electric, fenced backyard, storage shed, laundry room with shelving, programmable thermostat! Refrigerator available for use, but not warrantied. Super-convenient, 2.3mi to I-820! Pets: case-by-case [375.PER, nego.]. Renter's Insurance required. No HOA. NO smoking, vouchers nor evictions. Case-by-case: CR-score under-600 subject to 2xSecDEP. Request your Application, TODAY!