All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 356 Marsha Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
356 Marsha Street
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:43 AM

356 Marsha Street

356 Marsha Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

356 Marsha Street, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE, APR.15th. Gorgeous wood-styled laminate & NO carpeting! Split-plan 3BD-2BA with FLEX-room off MSTR, easily accommodates study, nursery or BDRM-4. Entertaining options with 2LR, open dining PLUS large, backyard DECK. WALK-IN pantry, vaulted ceilings, WB FP, ceiling fans, garden tub & separate shower in MstrBA, everything electric, fenced backyard, storage shed, laundry room with shelving, programmable thermostat! Refrigerator available for use, but not warrantied. Super-convenient, 2.3mi to I-820! Pets: case-by-case [375.PER, nego.]. Renter's Insurance required. No HOA. NO smoking, vouchers nor evictions. Case-by-case: CR-score under-600 subject to 2xSecDEP. Request your Application, TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 375
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 Marsha Street have any available units?
356 Marsha Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 356 Marsha Street have?
Some of 356 Marsha Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 356 Marsha Street currently offering any rent specials?
356 Marsha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 Marsha Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 356 Marsha Street is pet friendly.
Does 356 Marsha Street offer parking?
Yes, 356 Marsha Street offers parking.
Does 356 Marsha Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 356 Marsha Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 Marsha Street have a pool?
No, 356 Marsha Street does not have a pool.
Does 356 Marsha Street have accessible units?
No, 356 Marsha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 356 Marsha Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 356 Marsha Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 356 Marsha Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 356 Marsha Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 375
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSaginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District