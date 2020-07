Amenities

dishwasher fireplace game room

Spacious 4BR-3BA-2GA home located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Saginaw. Perfect for kids to play safely with very little traffic! Roomy living room with fireplace. Open kitchen with beautiful countertops. Bonus Room upstairs - perfect for a Man Cave or Game Room for the kids ! Beautiful treed yard. Easy access to I-820 and I-35W, shopping and dining. Walking distance to schools.