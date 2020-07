Amenities

Brick home for lease in Petrolia. 2-bedrooms plus an office, 1-car garage, plus a workshop area in garage. Central heat. Large utility. Updates include new flooring throughout, fresh paint, 20'x15' patio. Trees, corner lot! $35 application fee for anyone 18 years or older. Deposit is same as rent. Pets on a case-by-case basis with $250 pet fee.