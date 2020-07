Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Move into this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the quiet Spring Creek! Cozy wood burning fireplace, decorative lighting, plant ledges, laminate wood flooring in entry & extended entry, arched openings! Energy efficient with radiant barrier to keep your bills low! Great curb appeal, sodded yard, landscaped with sprinkler system for easy watering! Covered porch for outside relaxation in the shade! Make this your next home today!