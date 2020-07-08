1148 Nottingham Trail

Amenities

Very gregarious 3 bed & 2 bath home in the much-desired Dominion Addition. Looks like new with wood flooring, granite, and great backslash. Great neighborhood to raise a family. Walking distance to Willow Creek Park and the International Leadership of Texas Saginaw K-8. The wood burning fireplace that has never been used. Extra little room in the garage to store bikes, etc... Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, and downtown Fort Worth. Eagle MT Saginaw ISD. Walking trails & playground.