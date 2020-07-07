All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1137 Landsdale Lane

1137 Landsdale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1137 Landsdale Lane, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NICE 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH DUPLEX LOCATED IN SAGINAW! This duplex offers easy clean wood like vinyl flooring and carpet in master bedroom - full size washer and dryer utility area by kitchen -small covered patio and fenced backyard. Don't miss out on this roomy duplex! Pets are case by case basis -no large or aggressive breeds - $35.00 pet fee required in addition to rent -application fee $30.00 per adult 18 and older -NON REFUNDABLE -copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income submitted with each application -renter's insurance required!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 Landsdale Lane have any available units?
1137 Landsdale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 1137 Landsdale Lane have?
Some of 1137 Landsdale Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 Landsdale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1137 Landsdale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 Landsdale Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1137 Landsdale Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1137 Landsdale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1137 Landsdale Lane offers parking.
Does 1137 Landsdale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1137 Landsdale Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 Landsdale Lane have a pool?
No, 1137 Landsdale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1137 Landsdale Lane have accessible units?
No, 1137 Landsdale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 Landsdale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1137 Landsdale Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1137 Landsdale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1137 Landsdale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

