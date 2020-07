Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully updated two bedroom home. New luxury vinyl plank floors, new carpet in the bedrooms, new counter tops in kitchen, with accented tile back splash. Matching counters in the bath and master vanity. Both bed rooms have walk-in closets, two closets in the master. Full size laundry connections, and attached one car garage with garage door opener. Fenced back yard with covered patio.