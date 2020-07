Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3-2-2 in great Saginaw neighborhood, fresh inside and out! Interior features include: open floor pan with high ceilings in living area, new carpet throughout, huge kitchen with breakfast area and bay windows, tons of natural lighting, new paint, large master suite and bath with big walk-in closet. Exterior features include: private back yard, tool shed, and covered patio. Close to schools, retail, and parks!