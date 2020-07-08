All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:30 PM

1088 W Hills Terrace

1088 West Hills Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1088 West Hills Terrace, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Wow, what a beauty, 3-2-2, large fenced yard, storage bldg, decorative fireplace. Beautiful neutral colors and update throughout with new vinyl plank flooring in main living and carpet in bedrooms, all never lived on. New electric, plumbing fixtures, fresh paint, very clean and updated. Avail immediately. Owner is a licensed Real Estate Agent. Application fee required for criminal and credit check on any occupant 18 yrs old or over. Fee $45. Deposit 1 months rent. Move in requires deposit and 1st months rent after approved credit, criminal, previous history and income. Pets case by case basis but no pet over 30lbs, if approved and 1 pet only. Full Tenant criteria available on request. Please verify schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1088 W Hills Terrace have any available units?
1088 W Hills Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 1088 W Hills Terrace have?
Some of 1088 W Hills Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1088 W Hills Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1088 W Hills Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1088 W Hills Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1088 W Hills Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1088 W Hills Terrace offer parking?
No, 1088 W Hills Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1088 W Hills Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1088 W Hills Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1088 W Hills Terrace have a pool?
No, 1088 W Hills Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1088 W Hills Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1088 W Hills Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1088 W Hills Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1088 W Hills Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 1088 W Hills Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1088 W Hills Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

