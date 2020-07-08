1088 W Hills Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Wow, what a beauty, 3-2-2, large fenced yard, storage bldg, decorative fireplace. Beautiful neutral colors and update throughout with new vinyl plank flooring in main living and carpet in bedrooms, all never lived on. New electric, plumbing fixtures, fresh paint, very clean and updated. Avail immediately. Owner is a licensed Real Estate Agent. Application fee required for criminal and credit check on any occupant 18 yrs old or over. Fee $45. Deposit 1 months rent. Move in requires deposit and 1st months rent after approved credit, criminal, previous history and income. Pets case by case basis but no pet over 30lbs, if approved and 1 pet only. Full Tenant criteria available on request. Please verify schools