Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful crafted 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Saginaw. - Beautiful crafted 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Saginaw. Interior features include two large living areas, and two dining areas. Property has a split floor plan with carpet and laminate wood flooring. Kitchen with built in cabinets that offers a bar stool counter top. Master bedroom has dual sinks, spacious walk in closet, Garden tub and separate shower. Fenced in back yard with lots of space!



(RLNE5411478)